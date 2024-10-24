Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov may play Saturday night against the New York Islanders, but is more likely to make his return on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

He will not suit up for Thursday night's game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Barkov has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury suffered against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 10.

"He's getting better every day," Maurice said via team reporter Jameson Olive on Wednesday. "We like the gaps and improvement. Over every 48 hours, he comes in considerably better. Most definitely on track."

The 29-year-old had 23 goals and 80 points in 73 regular-season games in 2023-24. In the playoffs, he had eight goals and 22 points as he led the franchise to its first-ever Stanley Cup championship. He has one assist in two games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Maurice also said that veteran forward Tomas Nosek is on track to make his season debut during Game 1 of the Global Series against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 1 in Finland. Nosek was injured in a preseason game against the Nashville Predators last month.

The defending champion Panthers are 4-3-1 to start the season, coming off a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.