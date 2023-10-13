Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway has been fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for kneeing Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski during Thursday's season opener.

The incident happened in the second period when Hathaway hit Werenski in a knee-on-knee collision while he attempted to navigate from behind the Blue Jackets net.

Werenski, 26, will miss the next 1-2 weeks after being placed on the injured reserve on Friday with a quad contusion.

Hathaway, 31, is in his first season with Flyers after scoring 13 goals and nine assists over 84 games split between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins last season.