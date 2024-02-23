While the Philadelphia Flyers have been transparent as likely sellers ahead of the March 8 trade deadline, pending unrestricted free agent Nick Seeler may be staying put.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Flyers have had contract talks with Seeler, who is listed at No. 19 on the TSN Trade Bait board.

"Most of the talk around the Philadelphia Flyers is on right-shot defenceman Sean Walker, but Nick Seeler has been out there from the get-go as well," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "However, management will confirm in Philadelphia, as will agent Pat Brisson, that they have engaged in contract extension discussions.

"Now, what general manager Daniel Briere has to figure out is what does the cost of that contract look like for a tough-as-nails defensive defenceman – who they love in Philadelphia, by the way – versus what they might get in return on the trade front. So, to be determined, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Seeler signs that extension and stays with the Flyers."

Seeler has one goal and 10 points in 57 games with the Flyers this season, his third with the team. The 30-year-old defenceman carries a cap hit of $775,000 this season as his two-year contract expires.

In 282 career games with the Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild, Seeler has eight goals and 39 points.