The Philadelphia Flyers are taking calls on veteran forward Scott Laughton, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger adds that the Flyers are not eager to trade him but general manager Daniel Briere is gauging interest given the relatively thin centre market.

The Center market is relatively thin. Hence, the @NHLFlyers are taking calls on Scott Laughton. They’re not eager to trade him but Danny Briere is gauging the interest. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 1, 2024

Laughton was not apart of TSN's Trade Bait Board released on Wednesday. Elias Lindholm was the top centre available on the board, but was acquired on Wednesday by the Canucks in a package that sent forward Andrei Kuzmenko back to Vancouver.

Flyers defencemen Sean Walker (No. 4) and Nick Seeler (No. 22) both made the list, along with centre Morgan Frost, who checked in at No. 20. Walker - signed at $2.65 million - and Seeler - signed at $775,000 - are pending unrestricted free agents, while Frost is signed through next season at a cap hit of $2.1 million.

The 29-year-old Laughton has spent his entire 11-year career in Philadelphia after being drafted by the team No. 20 overall in 2012. He has five goals and 20 points in 50 games so far this season. He has 87 goals and 219 points in 569 career NHL regular season games.

The Oakville, Ont., native is signed is signed through 2025-26 at a cap hit of $3 million.

Philadelphia is currently in a playoff spot, sitting third in the Metropolitan Division at 25-19-6.