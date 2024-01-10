TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Philadelphia Flyers are willing to retain as much as 50 per cent as they look to increase interest in defencemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler.

Both players are pending unrestricted free agents, with Walker carrying a cap hit of $2.65 million and Seeler signed at $775,000.

Dreger notes the trade market remains quiet ahead of the March 8 deadline, though Monday's trade between the Flyers and Anaheim Ducks could spark the market.

"In Calgary, a source there says that really not much has changed with Chris Tanev or Noah Hanifin, dating back to September," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "But you see a trade like [Jamie] Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers and obviously the radar goes up for a lot of clubs.

"The Philadelphia Flyers are hoping to get more interest in their players Nick Seeler and Sean Walker, and they're still willing to retain as much as 50 per cent salary."

Dreger noted on SC with Jay Onrait that Rasmus Ristolainen could also potentially become available in Philadelphia.

Walker, 29, has four goals and 13 points in 40 games this season while averaging 20:22 of ice time. A veteran of 272 games with the Flyers and Los Angeles Kings, Walker has 20 goals and 80 points over his NHL career.

Seeler, 30, has seven assists in 40 games while averaging 17:09 of ice time. Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, Seeler has seven goals and 36 points in 265 career games with the Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and Flyers.

Ristolainen, playing in the second season of a five-year, $25.5 million extension signed with Philadelphia in 2022, has one goal and three points in 20 games this season.



ContentId(1.2060430): Dreger on whether we can expect more moves from the Ducks

The Flyers enter play Wednesday sitting third in the Metropolitan Division and are on track to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.