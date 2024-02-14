Quebec City police are investigating after a cherished photo signed by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Béliveau was reported stolen from the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament museum.

Tournament director Patrick Dom says the theft occurred Sunday evening as hockey matches were underway at the Videotron Centre.

Dom says the more than 60-year-old photo of Béliveau taking part in an event at the tournament's inauguration is a "priceless" part of the museum of memorabilia owned and operated by a longtime volunteer.

The pop-up gallery in the Videotron Centre is a fixture of the annual competition, displaying dozens of photos, sculptures and relics of notable players.

Béliveau, who died in 2014, played for the Montreal Canadiens between 1950 and 1971, winning 10 Stanley Cups before joining the team's management as executive vice-president.

Tournament management is asking anyone with knowledge of the photo's whereabouts to contact them or local police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.