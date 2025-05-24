Pyotr Kochetkov will get the start for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, head coach Rod Brind'Amour announced.

Frederik Andersen started the first two games of the series and allowed nine goals on 36 shots as the Hurricanes dropped both games at home and trail the series 2-0.

Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi appears to be back in the lineup after he was scratched for Game 2.

Seth Jarvis will play in Game 3 after taking a hit from Panthers defenceman Niko Mikkola in Game 2.

Kochetkov, 25, has made three appearances in the 2024-25 playoffs, posting a 2.57 goals-against average and .891 save percentage. He won in his only start when he stopped 31 of 35 shots in a series-clinching win against the New Jersey Devils. Kochetkov was 27-16-3 in 47 regular season starts this year with a 2.60 GAA and .898 save percentage.

Kotkaniemi, 24, has zero goals and three assists in 11 playoff games this season after recording 12 goals and 25 points over 80 regular-season contests.

The Panthers will be without forward Sam Reinhart, who is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury sustained in Game 2. Jesper Boqvist will draw into the lineup.