The New York Rangers announced Sunday afternoon that forward Filip Chytil, who hasn't played since Nov. 2 due to an upper-body injury, would miss the remainder of the season after having a setback last week.

"The organization's top priority throughout this process has been Filip's health and we will continue to fully support him in his recovery with an aim for the 2024-25 season."

The 24-year-old native of Czech Republic has six assists over 10 games in 2023-24, his seventh season with the Rangers.

New York selected Chytil with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Chytil is coming off a career year in 2022-23, scoring 22 goals and 23 assists over 74 points.