Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot is expected to have surgery on his wrist, according to Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch.

According to Garrioch’s report, recovery time for Chabot will be in the range of two to three months, giving him time to be ready for training camp.

The 27-year-old appeared in 51 games this season for the Senators and posted nine goals and 21 assists with a minus-3 rating.

The Sainte-Marie, Que. native suffered a fractured hand on Oct. 28 blocking a shot against the New York Islanders. That injury cost him 10 games.

Chabot returned to action on Dec. 1, but returned to the injured list after two games when he suffered a leg injury against the Seattle Kraken.

He would be forced to miss time again in March after suffering a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks.

Chabot has spent his entire 432-game NHL career with the Senators after they selected him 18th overall in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

He has four years remaining on an eight-year, $64 million deal he signed in 2019.