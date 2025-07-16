The Vancouver Canucks off-season has been headlined by acquiring Evander Kane, re-signing Brock Boeser and reaching extensions with Thatcher Demko and Conor Garland, but it appears the team may still make a free-agent splash.

Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports the Canucks are still monitoring "a couple of the" unrestricted free agents on the market. He notes that Vancouver would have to clear cap space to make a signing are actively working to do so.

Puckpedia reports the Canucks have just $795,000 in cap space after signing Boeser to a $7.25 million cap hit on his new deal and adding several other players on league-minimum deals since July 1. Vancouver has $5.4 million in dead cap on their books from Oliver Ekman-Larsson's 2023 buyout and from retaining $712,500 on Ilya Mikheyev's contract in his 2024 trade to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Canucks cleared their logjam at goaltender by trading Arturs Silovs to the Pittsburgh Penguins over the weekend, but the move was a wash in terms of cap space with winger Chase Stillman joining Vancouver's roster.

TSN's Travis Yost examined the best remaining options in free agency last week, with Jack Roslovic and Victor Olofsson topping the list among forwards.

Olofsson, 29, recorded 15 goals and 29 points in 56 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. He added two goals and four points in nine playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

The 5-foot-11 winger is coming off a one-year, $1.075 million contract.

Roslovic, 28, had 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He added a goal and four points in nine playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The 6-foot-1 centre is coming off a one-year, $2.8 million contract.

Among defenceman, Yost wrote that Matt Grzelcyk is the most notable name left, with Jani Hakanpaa and Oliver Kylington perhaps being serviceable options for teams willing to take a risk.

Grzelcyk, 31, had a goal and 40 points in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season while averaging 20:37 of ice time.

The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenceman is coming off a one-year, $2.75 million deal.