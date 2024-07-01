Sabres sign Zucker, Lafferty, Aube-Kubel, Bryson, Gilbert

The Buffalo Sabres made a handful of signings on free agent frenzy highlighted by giving forward Jason Zucker a one-year, $5 million contract.

Zucker, 32, finished last season with the Nashville Predators after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a draft pick.

The 5-foot-11 winger had 14 goals and 32 points in 69 games split between the Predators and Coyotes last season. He added a goal and three points in six playoff games before the Predators were eliminated by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the playoffs.

He is coming off a one-year, $5.3 million deal he signed with the Coyotes in July of 2023.

Drafted 59th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2010, Zucker has 196 goals and 270 points in 697 career games split between the Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, Coyotes, and Predators.

The Sabres also signed forward Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2 million, forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year, $1.5 deal, defenceman Jacob Bryson to a one-year, $900,000 contract and finally defenceman Dennis Gilbert to a one-year contract worth $8250,000.