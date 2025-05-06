Sam Bennett is no stranger to playoff controversy as a member of the Florida Panthers.

During Florida's recent stretch of deep postseason runs, Bennett has been involved in his fair share of controversial on-ice interactions, including numerous moments against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 28-year-old native of Holland Landing, Ont., is in the spotlight again after taking out Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz during Monday's Game 1 with an apparent forearm to the head of the netminder.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube didn't mince words when asked about the incident following the 5-4 victory.

“Elbow to the head. Yeah. Clear. Clear. Clear as day,” Berube said. “I think we handled it the way we should handle it. I'm not sure why there's not a call on it. But, I get it. They missed calls. But it's clearly a penalty."

However, supplemental discipline handed out by the NHL Department of Player Safety seems unlikely, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Stolarz initially remained in the game after taking Bennett's arm to his head and dropping to the ice during a Panthers power play in the second period. Roughly 10 minutes of real time after the incident, though, Stolarz threw up on the Leafs bench during a commercial break and was removed from the game. He later left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital, per Johnston.

Stolarz also took a hard wrister from Sam Reinhart in the opening period which caused his mask to be knocked off.

After not speaking to reporters following the game, Bennett said on Tuesday that he reached out to Stolarz to say there wasn't any ill intent.

"Stolie's a good friend of mine. I reached out to him. He responded," Bennett said. "Obviously, you never want to see an injury like that. From my point of view, I'm taking a puck to the net. I didn't even know we made contact until after. I'm on the power play. I'm trying to score."

Here are some other incidents involving the Panthers forward.

Boarding suspension in 2021

After being acquired from the Calgary Flames, Bennett made his Panthers playoff debut in May of 2021.

In Game 1 of Florida's opening round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Bennett hammered Bolts forward Blake Coleman into the boards from behind in the third period.

Bennett received a two minute minor for charging and was later suspended one game for boarding.

"From the moment Bennett hits the faceoff dot, he sees nothing but Coleman's numbers," the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video. "With ample time to make a better decision, the onus is on Bennett to deliver this hit in a legal fashion, avoid it entirely, or at the very least minimize its force. Instead, he drives directly through Coleman's back with speed, driving him forcefully into the boards."

It marked the first suspension of Bennett's seven-year career

Bennett missed Game 2 and would record one goal with four assists in the series as the Lightning eliminated the Panthers in six games.

Three game suspension in 2022

Bennett received the second suspension of his career in the regular season in early January of 2022 when he made an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette, who left the with a neck injury and did not return.

The Department of Safety handed out a three game suspension for the incident.

"Bennett has the time and space to deliver a legal check that hits through Paquette's near shoulder and core," the Department of Player Safety said in a video. "His chosen angle of approach, however, forces him to cut across and in front of the body and make the head the main point of contact."

Bennett gives Matthew Knies a concussion

Bennett became public enemy No. 1 in Toronto following Game 2 of Florida's second-round series against the Maple Leafs in 2023.

During a play behind the net in the opening period, Bennett and Matthews Knies got tangled up before Bennett slammed the Leafs rookie to the ice, causing a concussion.

Knies played the rest of the first period after the incident with Bennett but was ruled out for the remainder of the game and series as the Maple Leafs were eliminated in five games.

"I think he tried to hit me, jumped out of the way, got tied up in my arm there," Bennett said. "That was pretty much it on that one."

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares saw the play as less routine.

"I didn't love it, obviously, and then [it] results in an injury," Tavares said. "We've just got to keep playing and pushing forward, stay disciplined and keep working for opportunities and stand our ground when necessary."

Cross-check on Michael Bunting

In that vey same game, Bennett cross-checked Leafs forward Michael Bunting twice during a battle in front of the Panthers' net in the second period.

The first cross-check was to the back of Bunting's head before cross-checking Bunting again on his lower back as he lay on the ice.

Bennett received a two minute minor penalty and received a max fine of $5,000, but was not suspended on the play.

Bennett punches Brad Marchand

Bennett and fellow agitator Brad Marchand may be teammates currently, but it was just last spring when they where rivals.

In Game 3 of their second round series, Bennett appeared to subtly punch Marchand in the head during a collision near centre ice. Bennett was not penalized and did not receive any supplemental discipline as Marchand missed the next two games of the series before returning for Game 6 when the Bruins were eliminated.

"I was bracing myself for him coming to hit me. There's no way I would've had time to think about punching him in the head," Bennett said later in the series. "People can see it however they want. It's playoff hockey. There's gonna be hard plays. It's unfortunate he got hit, but that's just a hockey play in my mind."

Marchand saw it differently, saying Bennett "got away with a shot," but admitted he has been on the other side of similar plays.

"I think he got away with a shot, but I'm not going to complain," Marchand said. "I've been on the other side of a lot of plays. That's part of the game, part of playoff hockey. Sucks to be on the other side of it, but that stuff happens."

Marchand added that plays like that are common in playoff hockey.

"People don't want to say it, but part of the playoffs is trying to hurt every player on the other team," Marchand said. "The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has."

Then Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery called the play "outside the lines" and said Bennett "knew what he was doing".

"Having seen it, there's a history there with Bennett. There's clearly evidence of what went on," said Montgomery.

Collision with Stuart Skinner

A few weeks after the Marchand incident, Bennett and the Panthers were in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year, this time taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

On home ice in Game 5, Bennett skated near Skinner as he was chasing a player behind the Edmonton net before appearing to clip the goalie with his right leg as Skinner fell to the ice.

There were many contrasting opinions on this play as some felt it was just another cheap shot by Bennett who had a growing resume of questionable plays while others felt Skinner intentionally stuck out his pad in order to draw a penalty.