San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc will not play Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken due to an upper-body injury.

Sharks head coach David Quinn said Labanc suffered the injury when he was slew-footed by Vancouver Canucks winger Nils Hoglander on Monday. Quinn added Labanc is considered day-to-day.

Hoglander was assessed a match penalty and later given a maximum fine for the slew foot, which came late in the second period of the Canucks' 3-1 win. Labanc did play in the third period after the incident.

Labanc, 27, has two assists in 13 games this season. He had 15 goals and 33 points in 72 games with the Sharks last year.

The Sharks enter play Wednesday with the NHL's worst record, sitting at 3-14-1 through 18 games.