Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets marked a 10th straight loss for the San Jose Sharks, who opened the year at 0-10-1.

The Sharks' last earned points in a 2-1 victory over the Jets on Dec. 12, improving their record to 9-17-3 at the time after their dismal start.

Amid their current run, the Sharks have dropped back to last place in the NHL standings, having been outscored 44-15 over the 10-game skid.

"At the end of the day, you've got to find ways to win. It's frustrating right now," San Jose forward Luke Kunin said after Thursday's loss. "Guys are working, trying to get out of this, and the only way out is to just keep your head down and get to work."

The Sharks grabbed the lead in the second period of Thursday's game on an Alexander Barabanov goal, but the Jets evened the game less than 90 seconds later. Gabriel Vilardi's power-play goal early in the third period saw the Jets extend their current points streak to a franchise-record 10 games.

"We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game," Winnipeg defenceman Brenden Dillon said. "Obviously, they're desperate with the way the last nine games had gone for them.

"Happy to get out of here with a big win, and finally won a special teams battle."

The Sharks will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and face them again on Tuesday in the first of a five-game road trip that eventually concludes against the Chicago Blackhawks, who are currently three points above San Jose for last place in the league.

"Our guys are competing their [butts] off and they keep plugging away, and they're going to show up again tomorrow and we're going to get out of this," Sharks coach David Quinn said.