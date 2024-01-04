San Jose Sharks defenceman Matt Benning will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after undergoing hip surgery, general manager Mike Grier announced on Thursday.

Benning, 29, hasn't played since the Sharks' 6-5 loss to the New York Rangers on Dec. 3 due to a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has appeared in 14 games this season, recording two assists.

San Jose estimates Benning's recovery time is approximately five months and that the defenceman will be ready for training camp next season.

Benning is on the second season of a four-year, $5 million deal he signed with the Sharks in July of 2022.

Drafted 175th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2012 draft, Benning has 17 goals and 102 points in 457 career games split between the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and the Sharks/