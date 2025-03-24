Scott Laughton feels there may be brighter times ahead after a difficult start to his Toronto Maple Leafs tenure.

"It's been crazy for sure, but I think I'm starting to find my footing," Laughton told reporters after Monday's practice.

"I think probably my game in Nashville was one of my better ones, so build on it. Doesn't really matter the role here; you try and help this team and be a part of it."

Laughton, 30, has not tallied a point in eight games with the Maple Leafs since he was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers at the trade deadline earlier in March.

The Oakville, Ont. native had 11 goals and 27 points in 60 games with Philadelphia before joining the Maple Leafs.

Part of the adjustment in joining the Maple Leafs after spending his entire 12-year career with the Flyers has been adjusting to a new role in the locker room. Laughton had grown into a leadership role with the Flyers.

"It's different. You want to be a part of [the leadership] but not overstep, especially at the start," Laughton said. "But the guys have been awesome with me. It's been really cool at this time of year to be playing this kind of hockey."

"I'm pretty self-aware of what's going on. Been in the league long enough now where you know when you're going and when you need to pick it up."

Laughton has shifted roles in his short time with the Maple Leafs, most recently skating alongside Max Domi and Nick Robertson in Monday's practice.

Head coach Craig Berube is hoping to find a role that fits with Laughton to allow the veteran to gain some confidence before the end of the regular season. The Maple Leafs (42-25-3) have 12 games remaining on the schedule.

"Sometimes coming to a new team, it's less to think about," Berube said after Monday's practice. "Less to do. I don't want to put so much on him. It's not that he can't play center. He's played center a lot in his career, and he's played wing. He's played both. Just trying to find some chemistry for him."

Laughton and the Leafs return to action on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena with a visit from his old teammates, the Flyers.

