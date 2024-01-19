Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde will have a hearing today with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for charging Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm.

The incident happened with under four minutes remaining in the third period of Thursday's contest. As Ekholm was retrieving the puck in the Oilers' end with his body facing the boards, Gourde skated in and hit Ekholm up high. When goaltender Stuart Skinner froze the puck seconds later, Ekholm jumped in to go after Gourde, resulting in a scrum in the Oilers' crease.

Gourde was given a five-minute major for charging (served by Eeli Tolvanen) while Ekholm was given two minutes for roughing. Zach Hyman would score on the five-minute power play as the Oilers skated away with the 4-2 victory.

Gourde had an assist on Jared McCann's goal in the first period. The 32-year-old has seven goals and 19 points in 45 games this season for Seattle, his third with the team.

The Oilers are currently riding a 12-game winning streak.