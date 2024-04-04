OTTAWA — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots for his fifth shutout of the season and Matthew Tkachuk chipped in a goal and two assists in the Florida Panthers 6-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Nick Cousins, Dmitry Kulikov, Anton Lundell, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida (48-24-5).

It was a rough night for Senators (33-38-4) goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who allowed four goals on 17 shots. Anton Forsberg gave up two on 14 shots.

Leading 5-0 to start the third, Tkachuk scored a power-play goal by tipping an Aleksander Barkov shot in front.

Florida padded its 2-0 lead by scoring three times in the second period.

Lundell, who was below the goal line, banked a shot off Korpisalo’s shoulder to make it 3-0 at 2:35. Less than two minutes later Tkachuk dropped a pass to a trailing Bennett who beat Korpisalo stick side.

It marked the end of the night for the Senators netminder.

Forsberg came on in relief but with just over two minutes remaining in the period Reinhart scored his 53rd of the season, beating Forsberg stick side.

The Panthers opened the scoring 62 seconds into the game with Cousins taking a pass in the slot and beating Korpisalo stick side. Kulikov made it 2-0 35 seconds later with a shot from just inside the blue line.

With four power plays in the period the Senators had plenty of chances to get back in the game.

Paul Maurice moved into sole possession of fourth place for most wins (865) by a head coach in NHL history.

NOTES — Ottawa D Thomas Chabot missed his third straight game with a lower body injury. He’s hoping to return to the lineup Saturday. … Angus Crookshank is dealing with a lower body injury which led to Jiri Smejkal being recalled from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators. … Florida’s Aaron Ekblad missed the game after being injured Tuesday and isn’t expected back until the playoffs.

UP NEXT —

Ottawa hosts New Jersey on Saturday.

Florida takes on the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.