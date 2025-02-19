The Chicago Blackhawks are mired in another rebuilding season and will once again be sellers at the NHL trade deadline.

Forward Ryan Donato has drawn plenty of trade interest amid his breakout year. However, defenceman Seth Jones is also a name to follow ahead of the Mar. 7 deadline as he sits No. 7 on TSN’s Trade Bait board.

The 30-year-old spoke with the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday about the possibility of a trade. Jones said he has not formally requested a trade, but he and agent Pat Brisson have discussed the possibility with general manager Kyle Davidson.

“If it happens, it happens. Obviously, while I’m here with the Blackhawks, they have my full effort [and] full attention to this team to try to get this team better.,” Jones told the Chicago Sun-Times’ Ben Pope.

Jones is signed for five more seasons with a cap hit of $9.5 million. The contract also carries a full no-movement clause, allowing Jones to dictate any possible trade destination.

The Arlington, Texas, native says he would like to give himself a chance to win, but understands that moving his contract is a complicated endeavour.

The possibility of moving Jones to a contender became more realistic with the NHL salary cap set to rise significantly over the next three seasons, all the way to $113.5 million from the $88 million this season.

The veteran averages over 24 minutes of ice-time per game and could be a key addition for any team that is able to make the financials work.

Jones has six goals and 26 points in 38 games this season and is on pace for his best offensive season since 2021-22 despite missing extended time due to an ankle injury.

Jones was originally acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets, along with Tampa Bay’s 2021 first-round pick (No. 32 - Nolan Allen), and a 2022 sixth-round pick for defenceman Adam Boqvist. Chicago’s 2021 first-round pick (No. 12 - Cole Sillinger), a 2021 second-round pick (No. 44 - Traded to Carolina) and the Blackhawks’ 2022 first rounder (David Jiricek).

He was originally selected fourth overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Draft