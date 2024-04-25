Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Thursday that having two days off before Saturday's Game 4 can only benefit forward William Nylander.

"The more time the better," Keefe told the media. "We’ve been working with Willy to give him the time that he needs to be ready to play."

Keefe stuck to team policy and did not reveal the injury Nylander has been dealing with that has caused him to miss the first three games of Toronto's opening round series against the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after a Game 3 win.

The 27-year-old winger participated in the Maple Leafs’ morning skate prior to Wednesday’s game and even took reps beside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg on the third line, however he also stayed out late at practice with the projected healthy scratches.

Nylander posted 40 goals and 58 assists for the Leafs in 2023-24, playing all 82 regular season games for the second straight year.