Contract talks between the Edmonton Oilers and defenceman Vincent Desharnais appear to be on hold until after the season, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports.

Rishaug adds the two sides had been discussing an extension, but now plan to pause until after the playoffs.

The 27-year-old blueliner is a pending unrestricted free agent as his two-year, $1.53 million contract comes to an end.

Sounds like talks on a Desharnais extension are on hold for now. Two sides had been discussing a deal but with playoffs coming, they'll pause and resume after the team is finished. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 12, 2024

Desharnais has one goal and 11 points in a career-high 73 games with the Oilers this season. He made his NHL debut with the team last season, posting five assists in 36 games.

Selected by the Oilers in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, Desharnais is one of two defenceman on Edmonton's roster not signed through next season. Trade deadline addition Troy Stecher is also a pending unrestricted free agent.