Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Injured Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok and defenceman Timothy Liljegren both skated ahead of the main practice on Monday as the team prepares to host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jarnkrok hasn't played since March 14 with a hand injury while Liljegren has been sidelined since March 26 with an upper-body injury.

The 32-year-old Jarnkrok has 10 goals and 11 assists over 52 games in 2023-24, his second season with the Leafs.

Liljegren, 24, has netted three goals with 20 assists in 52 games this season, his fifth in the NHL.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

F

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi

McMann - Tavares - Marner

Knies - Holmberg - Nylander

Dewar - Kampf - Reaves

Gregor, Robertson

D

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Benoit - McCabe

Giordano - Brodie

Edmundson - Timmins

G

Samsonov

Woll

Jones

Murray

Vegas Golden Knights

Forward Tomas Hertl, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the Trade Deadline, is expected to make his Vegas Golden Knights' debut on Monday against the Vancouver Canucks.

🎥 Cassidy on Tomas Hertl: He will travel and probably play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g4SuY0wymw — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 7, 2024

The 30-year-old hasn't played since Jan. 27 due to a left knee injury which required surgery. Hertl practiced with his new teammates on Sunday and appears ready to return to action.

“(He’ll) probably play tomorrow,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told the Las Vegas Review Journal. “We’ll finalize that tomorrow.”

Hertl scored 15 goals and added 19 assists over 48 games with the last-place Sharks before going down with the injury.

The native of Prague had spent his entire 11-year NHL career in San Jose after the franchise selected him 17th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, netting a total of 218 goals and 266 assists over 712 games. Hertl added 24 goals and 18 assists over 62 career playoff games.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are closing in on a playoff berth as they're holding down the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 92 points, five points better than the St. Louis Blues with two games in hand.