Keefe: Knies not ruled out for Thursday's game after injury in practice
It appears Matthew Knies' injury in practice Wednesday may have just been a scare for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Knies has not been ruled out for Thursday's game against the New York Islanders and will travel with the team to New York.
Centre Auston Matthews said soon after the skate he saw Knies, who was helped off the ice after a non-contact injury, and his injury does not appear to be serious.
The 21-year-old winger has been skating on the top line with Matthews and Mitchell Marner. The 6-foot-3 rookie has eight goals and 15 points in 36 games this season.
Nick Robertson, who began the skate as an extra, filled in on the top line after Knies exited practice on Wednesday.
Knies had an assist in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the San Jose Sharks while logging 15:16 of ice time.