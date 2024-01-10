It appears Matthew Knies' injury in practice Wednesday may have just been a scare for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Knies has not been ruled out for Thursday's game against the New York Islanders and will travel with the team to New York.

Sheldon Keefe says Matthew Knies has not been ruled out of tomorrow’s game



He will travel to New York @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 10, 2024

Centre Auston Matthews said soon after the skate he saw Knies, who was helped off the ice after a non-contact injury, and his injury does not appear to be serious.

Auston Matthews says he saw Matthew Knies after practice and it doesn’t appear to be anything too serious — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 10, 2024

The 21-year-old winger has been skating on the top line with Matthews and Mitchell Marner. The 6-foot-3 rookie has eight goals and 15 points in 36 games this season.

Nick Robertson, who began the skate as an extra, filled in on the top line after Knies exited practice on Wednesday.

Lines at Leafs practice



Robertson - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Holmberg - Domi - Jarnkrok

McMann - Kampf - Gregor

Reaves



Rielly - Brodie

Benoit - McCabe

Lagesson - Liljegren

Timmins



Samsonov



Absent: Jones, Giordano, Knies @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 10, 2024

Knies had an assist in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the San Jose Sharks while logging 15:16 of ice time.