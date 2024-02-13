Bobby McMann's empty-net goal on a clear-out off the boards gave him a hat trick in his first career multi-goal game as the Toronto Maple Leafs cruised to a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

McMann opened the scoring in the first period, when he collected a Noah Gregor pass off the boards and weaved his way to the net before burying the puck.

His second goal came in the third period, with the Leafs leading 2-1 - T.J. Brodie's wrist shot from the blue line was saved by Jordan Binnington, but McMann was able to collect and went top-shelf for his second tally.

McMann completed the hat trick with under two minutes remaining in the final frame. With the Blues' net empty, he slid the puck out of the Leafs' zone, which took a bounce of the boards and slid all the way into the net on the other end.

This is the fifth hat trick scored by a Maple Leafs player this season, with the first three coming courtesy of Auston Matthews, and the most recent by Mitch Marner on November 30.

The Leafs won this game without forwards Marner and John Tavares in the lineup, who were each forced to miss the game due to illness, and without top defenceman Morgan Rielly, who was suspended five games on Tuesday for cross-checking Ridly Greig of the Ottawa Senators.