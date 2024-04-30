The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are tied 1-1 after the first period Tuesday night in Game 5.

The Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and would advance to the second round with a victory.

Toronto's Jake McCabe opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game as a shot from the point got through a screened Jeremy Swayman. The marker was McCabe's first ever scored in the postseason.

With about six minutes to go in the period, Trent Frederic jumped on a loose puck in front of the net and fired it past Joseph Woll to even the game at one goal apiece and give him his third of the series.

Swayman stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced, while Leafs netminder Woll made one save in the opening 20 minutes. The Maple Leafs had the only power play of the period after a Brandon Carlo cross-checking penalty, but were unable to convert.

The Maple Leafs were without star forward Auston Matthews for Game 5 because of an illness. Matthews left Game 4 during the third period and was less likely to play as puck drop approached Tuesday. He was officially ruled out after not taking warmups.

The Bruins and Leafs split the first two games of the series, but Boston won both games in Toronto to give them a 3-1 series lead, pushing the Leafs one loss from their seventh first-round loss in eight years.

If necessary, Game 6 will go Thursday night in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.