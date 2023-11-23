The Toronto Maple Leafs may be without forward Calle Jarnkrok for Friday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks due to an injury sustained in practice Wednesday.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday that Jarnkrok will be a game-time decision against Chicago. He took a shot off the leg at the tail end of Wednesday's practice session.

The 32-year-old winger has four goals and nine points while playing in all 17 games this season.

With Jarnkrok ailing, Noah Gregor spent Thursday's practice on the third line with Max Domi and Nick Robertson. Ryan Reaves, a healthy scratch recently, worked on the fourth line with David Kampf and Bobby McMann.

Klingberg remains out

Defenceman John Klingberg was absent from practice once again on Thursday.

Keefe said Klingberg is "working through things to determine what’s next for him."

The 31-year-old has not played since Nov. 11 due to a 'hip related issue'. He has five assists in 14 games this season.

Goalies to split starts

Keefe noted Thursday that Ilya Samsonov will get the start against the Chicago, while Joseph Woll will get the net Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

Samsonov, 26. has a 4-1-2 record in nine starts this season with a .878 save percentage and a 3.56 goals-against average.

Woll, 25, is 6-4-0 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.90 GAA this season.

The two goaltenders also split starts last weekend, when the Maple Leafs were in Sweden.