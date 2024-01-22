Maple Leafs D Timmins fined for cross-checking Kraken's Tanev
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Conor Timmins has been fined $2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Brandon Tanev of the Seattle Kraken.
The incident happened early in the first period of Sunday's contest. Tanev was chasing after the puck in the Maple Leafs' zone when Timmins cross-checked Tanev in the lower back and sent him into the boards. Tanev responded by going after Timmins, resulting in a scrum between the two teams. Timmins was given two minutes for cross-checking while Tanev got a two-minute penalty for roughing. The Maple Leafs would go on to win 3-1.
Timmins missed all of October and most of November this season with a lower-body injury. He has only played in two of Toronto's last 15 games.
In 15 appearances this season, the 25-year-old has one goal and five assists.