The Toronto Maple Leafs will not have centre David Kampf available to them when they take on the New York Islanders on Monday, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe says Kämpf suffered an injury before the break and now needs an MRI. “Day to day at this point until we find out more.”



The Leafs are already missing Calle Järnkrok in their bottom six. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) February 4, 2024

Keefe told reporters that Kampf suffered an undisclosed injury prior to the NHL All-Star break and will need an MRI.

Kampf, 29, had 19 shifts with 14:42 of ice time during the Maple Leafs' 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 27, their last game before the break.

The 6-foot-2 centre has four goals and eight points with a minus-9 rating in 46 games this season.

Kampf is on the first season of a four-year, $9.6 million deal and has a cap hit of $2.4 million per season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017, Kampf has 39 goals and 119 points in 445 career games split between the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs.