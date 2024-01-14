The Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings are pushing back the start of Sunday's game 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m. ET, the league announced.

Puck drop was originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the winter storm currently moving through parts of the United States and Canada pushed back the Red Wings' travel plans.

On Saturday, the NHL adjusted start times for Monday's games involving the Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks as well as the Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins. This came after the NFL pushed back the start time of the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday due to severe weather throughout Western New York.

The Detroit Lions play the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night alongside the Red Wings' matchup in Toronto against the Leafs.

Samsonov gets the start

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov will start for Toronto on Sunday, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters at the morning skate.

Martin Jones started Saturday night for the Maple Leafs, allowing four goals on 32 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Samsonov has struggled this season, posting a .862 save percentage and 3.94 goals-allowed average in 15 games. The Leafs waived the Russian netminder following a 6-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29 in which he allowed six goals on 21 shots. After clearing waivers, the 26-year-old was sent down to the Toronto Marlies, but did not make an appearance at the AHL level before being called back up by the Leafs earlier this week.