Defenceman Jake McCabe was on the ice ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs skate Monday morning, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

McCabe missed Saturday's preseason finale against the Detroit Red Wings due to an upper-body issue. He skated on the second defensive pairing alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson Monday.

McCabe was a minus-3 and had zero points in two preseason games. The 30-year-old defenceman had eight goals and 20 assists for 28 points in 73 games last season, his second with Toronto after coming over in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Meanwhile, forward Calle Jarnkrok was absent from Monday's session. Masters notes he has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury during training camp. Head coach Craig Berube labelled him as day-to-day after the skate.

The 33-year-old had zero points in two preseason games played.

The Leafs open the season Wednesday in Montreal against the Canadiens.

Maple Leafs sign three

The Maple Leafs signed forwards Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz to one-year contracts on Monday and also inked defenceman Cade Webber to a contract extension.

Pacioretty, 35, signed a one-year contract with an annual average value of $873,770 and includes an additional $626,230 in games played bonuses, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston. Lorentz, 28, signed a one-year contract with an annual average value of $775,000.

Webber, 23, signed a two-year contract extension, beginning in the 2025-26 season. The contract is a two-way deal for the 2025-26 season before becoming a one-way contract in 2026-27 and carries an average annual value of $825,000.