Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was ejected late in the third period of Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

His ejection came shortly after the Maple Leafs killed off a minor penalty to winger Mitchell Marner for tripping Chandler Stephenson after closing the deficit to 4-2.

Keefe was assessed a game misconduct with 2:14 remaining in the third period after arguing with referee Garrett Rank and was forced to leave the bench.

While the 43-year-old told the media he was "not going there" when asked about the ejection post-game, forward Tyler Bertuzzi shared his thoughts on the Marner call.

"The whole arena saw it on the Jumbotron," Bertuzzi said of the replay. "[Marner] didn't touch him and [Stephenson] kind of just toe-picked on his own."

Sheldon Keefe has been handed a game misconduct. pic.twitter.com/4Hj7xuO9Ln — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 28, 2024

"We've got momentum on our side," Keefe added of the call. "That's a tough spot in the game."

While Keefe avoided criticizing the officials, he did note that the penalties were lopsided in the loss.

"Power plays are four to one in the game – that's a factor," Keefe said. "That's not on the officials. That's part of the way the game goes."

The Maple Leafs saw their seven-game win streak come to an end with their defeat on home ice.