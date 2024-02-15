It appears the Toronto Maple Leafs forward group will be back to full strength for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

William Nylander, Mitch Marner and John Tavares all took part in Thursday's gameday skate after missing Wednesday's practice due to illness, with head coach Sheldon Keefe saying the trio looks ready to return tonight.

Tavares and Marner both missed Tuesday's win over the St. Louis Blues due to illness.

Nylander played 19:38 on Tuesday against the Blues and scored a goal. The 27-year-old has 26 goals and 66 points in 51 games this season.

Tavares has 15 goals and 40 points in 50 games this season. Marner has 22 goals and 57 points in 50 games.

Forward Alex Steeves was not on the ice for the Leafs optional skate while defenceman Maxime Lajoie is back. Ryan Reaves stayed out late at the optional skate and looks to be the odd man out.

Toronto remains without defenceman Morgan Rielly who will sit the second of his currently under appeal five-game suspension.

The Maple Leafs currently sit in the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division with three games in hand.