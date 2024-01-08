Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Martin Jones will start Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters.

Jones backstopped Toronto to a 4-1 victory over the Sharks Saturday night, stopping 23 of 24 shots. He owns a 7-3-0 recordc, 2.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932 in 11 games for the Maple Leafs this season.

Martin Jones starts again tomorrow against Sharks, Sheldon Keefe says @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, forward Nick Robertson remained in a grey sweater ahead of practice Monday, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

He is projected to sit his third straight game barring a lineup change Tuesday night.

Robertson last appeared in a game on Jan. 2 against the Los Angeles Kings, playing 8:39. He has five goals and 11 points in 24 games this season.

Toronto also announced William Nylander's eight-year, $92 million extension on Monday. Click here to read more about the deal.

Here were the Leafs' lines Monday morning:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Holmberg - Domi - Jarnkrok

McMann - Kampf - Gregor

Robertson, Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

Benoit - McCabe

Giordano - Liljegren

Lagesson - Timmins

Jones

Hildeby

Calgary Flames

The Flames have assigned defenceman Yan Kuznetsov to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, it was announced Monday.

The 21-year-old has yet to appear in a game at the NHL level and has two goals and seven points in 31 AHL games so far this season.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Marcus Foligno said via Michael Russo of The Athletic that he is good to go for Monday's game against the Dallas Stars.

Foligno says he’s good to go tonight — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 8, 2024

Foligno has been out since Dec. 31 with a lower-body injury.

The 32-year-old has six goals and 15 points in 35 games so far this season, his seventh with the Wild.

Meanwhile, Russo reports that Jonas Brodin, Filip Gustavsson and Kirill Kaprizov are all skating and progressing toward returns from their respective injuries.

Florida Panthers

Forward Sam Bennett left Florida's 8-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday with an upper-body injury but was back staking at practice Monday, according to team reporter Jameson Olive.

Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters after the session the team believes Bennett is fine, but they will check on him again Tuesday before confirming his status against the St. Louis Blues later that evening. Bennett also said Monday he feels good.

Maurice said Bennett is fine, but they’ll check on him again tomorrow before officially confirming he’s good to go.



Bennett said he feels good. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 8, 2024

Bennett played 10:58 before departing Sunday. Maurice downplayed the injury's severity after the game.

The 27-year-old has seven goals and 14 points in 27 games so far this season for the Panthers.