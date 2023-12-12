Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies will be out with an illness when his team takes on the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies will not be available for tonight’s game due to illness — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 12, 2023

Knies, 21, has appeared in every game so far this season and had 17:05 of ice time during the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday.

The 6-foot-3 forward has six goals and 11 points in 25 games this season.

Knies appeared in three regular season games last season and registered a goal and four points in seven playoff games last year.

The Phoenix native was drafted 57th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2021 draft.