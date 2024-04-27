Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says the team is preparing for William Nylander to play in Game 4 tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Nylander did not skate this morning but that is normal game day routine for him, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

He practised on a regular line along with the top power play unit on Friday. He skated before Game 2 and 3 of the series but has yet to play against the Bruins.

When talking to reporters yesterday, he declined to say what has kept him out of the lineup.

"Look, that's just personal so I'm not going to get into that," he said. "But anything else you guys want to discuss."

The 27-year-old has a career season in 2023-24, scoring 40 goals for the second straight season while recording 98 points in 82 regular season games.

Keefe adds that the Leafs are also preparing to have defenceman TJ Brodie in the lineup tonight.

Brodie has yet to suit up in the series as Keefe adds that the team's third defence pairing hasn't been as good as the others with Timothy Liljegren also not at 100 per cent.

The 33-year-old skated in 78 regular season games for Toronto in 2023-24, recording one goal and 25 assists.