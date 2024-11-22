The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of forward Alex Nylander to a one-year, $775,000 contract. Nylander was also recalled to the NHL after the team placed forward Matthews Knies on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

The 26-year-old had been playing with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, registering eight goals and four assists in 14 games. He joined the organization this past summer as a free agent, signing a one-ear AHL contract in July.

Nylander, the young brother of Leafs forward William, has collected 25 goals and 49 points in 121 NHL games between the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Buffalo Sabres.

He was originally drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft.