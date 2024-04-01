The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Jacob Quillan to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Quillan, 22, skated in 39 games for Quinnipiac University this season, scoring 17 goals with 46 points. In 116 career NCAA games, the Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native has recorded 38 goals and 93 points.

He scored the overtime winner to secure the 2023 men's NCAA championship for Quinnipiac and took home the Frozen Four's most outstanding player award.