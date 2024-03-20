Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

"Brods knows he hasn’t been at his best this season here, for most of the season, yet he’s taken on a lot for us….hardest match-ups every single night and it’s been a lot,” Keefe said prior to Wednesday’s game. “A chance for us to give him a night off."

Brodie played 21:28 and was a minus-2 in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 33-year-old has 18 assists in 66 games this season for the Leafs.

Brodie, a native of Chatham, Ont., has 340 points in 896 career games with the Leafs and the Calgary Flames.

He was selected 114th overall in the fourth round of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Flames.

Forward Ryan Reaves will also miss Wednesday's game against the Capitals with an eye injury. Noah Gregor and Conor Timmins will draw into the lineup for the Leafs.