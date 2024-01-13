The National Hockey League announced Saturday 10 participants for the upcoming NHL All-Star Game in Toronto that were voted in by the fans with William Nylander, Leon Draisaitl and Elias Pettersson among those receiving the honours.

The All-Star Game returns to Toronto for the first time since 2000. It is the first time the event has been in Canada since Ottawa hosted the 2012 NHL All-Star Game.

Additionally, the NHL announced 10 players who will participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills, including Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews and Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Another fan vote will be held from Jan. 13 to Jan. 18 to select the final two participants for the NHL All-Star Skills. NHL All-Star Weekend runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3

Here are your 2024 NHL All-Stars.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Maple Leafs winger Nylander will join Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Morgan Rielly to play at home for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Nylander, 27, is making his first All-Star Game appearance after registering 21 goals and 57 points in 39 games this season.

The 6-foot forward sits tied for fifth in NHL scoring with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, and Pettersson.

Nylander signed an eight-year, $92 million deal with the Maple Leafs on Monday to avoid unrestricted free agency.

Rielly, 29, is also participating in the first All-Star Game in his 11-year career.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has five goals and 32 points in 39 games this season.

Marner, 26, is returning to the All-Star game for the third time in his career and his second in a row.

The 6-foot winger has 17 goals and 45 points in 39 games this season

Western Conference All-Stars

Pettersson, 25, is joining Canucks captain Quinn Hughes for his fourth All-Star Game and his second in a row.

The 6-foot-2 forward is tied for ninth in goal scoring with 22 goals to go along with his 57 points.

Pettersson has helped lead the Canucks to first place in the Pacific Division with 59 points and has his team one-point behind the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the league.

Draisaitl is representing the Oilers at the All-Star Game for a fifth time and for his third straight season.

The veteran centre has 19 goals and 43 points in 38 games to help the Oilers back into the playoff mix.