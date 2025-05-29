Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving was non-committal Thursday on re-signing Mitch Marner ahead of the star winger reaching unrestricted free agency on July 1.

“We’re in that process right now," Treliving said at his end-of-season availability after praising Marner as a tremendous player. "Mitch and I had a discussion (during exit meetings). My discussion was let’s take a step back, breathe a little… We’re going to meet as a staff, I’m going to be in touch with Mitch’s representative.

“We’ll have to see how this all works…. And he’s got a say in the process.”

The futures of Marner and former team captain John Tavares are atop the list of question marks regarding the Maple Leafs' roster as both are on track to become UFAs. Treliving was also non-committal on Tavares returning when speaking Thursday.

Treliving admitted that there's no guarantee the team would not take a step backwards if Marner walks in free agency.

"There isn't a hockey tree to pluck a player off," Treliving said. "Our job is to explore or options. We have to go through the process with Mitch. Our staff has to evaluate all our options. We may have to change a bit. But that's hypotheticals. We have to prepare for all situations"

Marner appears headed for free agency after declining to open contract talks during the season and opting against waiving his no-move clause for a trade to the Carolina Hurricanes for Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline. He recorded 27 goals and a career-high 102 points in 81 games with the Maple Leafs this season while playing out the last of a of a six-year, $65.41 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $10.9 million . The 28-year-old forward added two goals and 13 points in 13 playoff games.

Tavares recorded 38 goals and 74 points in 75 games, adding five goals and seven points in 13 playoff games. He joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent in 2017, signing seven-year, $77 million contract that had an annual cap hit of $11 million.

The 34-year-old centre, who handed off the captaincy to Auston Matthews last summer, has expressed a desire to remain with the team and said last week he was "very optimistic" about re-signing.

Treliving met with the media for the first time since the team's season came to an end with a second-round exit against the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on June 18. Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment president Keith Pelley announced last week that the contract of president Brendan Shanahan would not be renewed. Pelley announced he will not be replacing Shanahan and said he will work closer with Treliving and Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube regarding decisions moving forward.

"Big picture, not a whole lot changes for me," Treliving said of the new organizational structure.



Targeting the team's "DNA"

The team faces no burning questions on defence and goaltender, with all six blueliners used in the playoffs and netminders Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll under contract through next season. That, however, does not mean that portion of the roster is completely set.

"There will be change moving forward." Treliving said. “There’s some DNA that has to change in our team. If you keep getting to the same result, there’s some DNA that needs to change. That’s on me going forward.

“We’ve now started the planning, and it’s early, for putting a team together for 2025-26.”

Looking to sign Knies ASAP

On the future on pending restricted free agent Matthew Knies, Treliving said he would like to get the winger signed "as soon as possible."

Knies, 22, has been speculated as a potential offer sheet candidate this summer. He had a career season in 2024-25, recording 29 goals and 58 points in 78 games with the Maple Leafs. He added five goals and seven points in 13 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

"Matthew is a big part of future moving forward," Treliving said.

The 6-foot-3 winger is coming off of his three-year, entry-level contract that carried a cap hit of $925,000.

Drafted 57th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2021, Knies has 44 goals and 84 points in 161 career games.

