Tyler Kleven was awarded a new two-year contract on Monday after a successful first full season in the NHL, and he's expecting bigger things moving forward.

The Ottawa Senators defenceman set career highs in goals (four), assists (six) and games played (79) last year.

Kleven joined The Drive on TSN1200 Tuesday to discuss his new contract, his season and the future of the team after a first playoff appearance in eight seasons.

"It feels good, knowing where I'll be," Kleven said of his new contract, a two-year deal worth $3.2 million, with an average annual value of $1.6 million.

"It's nice to get it done at the beginning of the summer too so I can focus on training and it's nice to know I'll be in Ottawa moving forward."

The Senators fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games in the first round of the playoffs in May. Kleven set a new high in games played in his professional career, playing 85 games combined between the regular season and playoffs to dwarf how much he played the previous season - 69.

"I've never played 82 games before in a season and you've gotta learn how to manage yourself," said Kleven. "I think the first 41 games of the season I was trying to learn that and I think leading into the playoffs I was playing more my style and it was a good learning year for sure."

Kleven is hoping to turn the progress he made this year into growth moving forward - for him and his teammates. "It was a really good learning year for a lot of the guys on the team that haven't had a lot of playoff experience so that'll be good going forward."

In three years at the University of North Dakota, Kleven tallied 35 points over 95 games. He is confident that he can reach a similar level of production as he continues to grow his skillset with the Senators.

"I think [I'm ready for a bigger role]," Kleven said. "I've played almost 100 games now, but I think that I really haven't gotten to show my penalty killing, and I hope that I get to show more of that next year.

The coaching staff was letting me play more in the playoffs, getting more experience in four-on-four and some power play at times. Going through all of that, seeing that I can actually do that and play all those positions, I thought that it helped my confidence and I'm hoping to have a big season [next year]."

Part of the growth for Kleven this season has been the help of his experienced teammates on the Senators - specifically Travis Hamonic, a veteran of 900 NHL games, and top-pairing defenceman Jake Sanderson.

"I leaned on guys that were part of the D core - Travis Hamonic was a pretty big part of my season. We always work on stuff after practice, if he was in and out of the lineup, he'd give me tips," said Kleven.

"I've known Jake for quite a long time now. Just the way that he works off the ice and putting in the extra reps off the ice - he's definitely a leader in the locker room. He's so talented, the way that he skates, his poise with the puck, he's going to be a top player, a top defenceman in this league coming up."

Kleven, a native of Fargo, ND, spent a lot of the season on the third defensive pairing with Nikolas Matinpalo - who also signed a two-year extension worth $3.5 million earlier in the off-season.

The 23-year-old is looking forward to continuing his progress with the team alongside his long-time partner, who he started with while they were members of the AHL's Belleville Senators.

"He's been a big part of my professional career," Kleven said. "We've been D partners since I stepped on the ice in the AHL last year and a lot of the season this year, especially leading up to the playoffs.

His game has grown for sure, becoming more poised with the puck, you could see that in the playoffs for sure, feeling more confident with the puck and skating with the puck. He's a big body, he can skate well, he's physical, plays a skillful game, and I think that we play pretty well together so I'm excited to continue playing with him."

Ottawa clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 45-30-7 record due to a 19-point jump from the 2023-24 campaign, when they finished 37-41-4.

Kleven is hoping for more of the same this year with how well the blueliners came together.

"It's definitely a really good room right now and I love it there."