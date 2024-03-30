VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Ty Mueller on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Mueller, a 21-year-old native of Cochrane, Alta., had 11 goals and 15 assists over 40 games in his junior season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks.

"Ty has continued to develop and take important steps forward since we drafted him," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Saturday in a release. "He is a smart two-way hockey player who we look forward to working with as he makes the transition from college hockey to the pro game."

Mueller was selected by the Canucks in the fourth round (No. 105 overall) of last year's NHL entry draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.