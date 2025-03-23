The Vancouver Canucks called up forward Aatu Raty from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, the team announced.

Per general manager Patrik Allvin, Raty was called up under emergency conditions.

Forwards Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander both exited the game in Vancouver's 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday and were ruled out of action shortly after.

Pettersson showed visible discomfort after being waived out of the faceoff circle, and departed the game shortly after having played just 7:50.

The 26-year-old did not get on the score sheet before exiting.

Hoglander, like Pettersson, was not seen on the bench to start the third period. The team has not provided a reason for the 24-year-old's early exit.

Raty, 22, has played in 21 games for Vancouver this season, scoring twice and totaling four points. In 41 games with Abbotsford in the AHL, the native of Oulu, Finland has 17 goals and 39 points.

The Canucks (32-26-12) have slid further out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference with two consecutive losses this week, as the St. Louis Blues hold the final wild-card slot at 36-28-7 (79 points). The Calgary Flames (33-25-11) also lead the Canucks with 77 points and a game in hand.

Vancouver returns to action Monday with a clash against the New Jersey Devils.