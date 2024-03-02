Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters Saturday that defenceman Tyler Myers is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Myers was absent from the team's skate Saturday morning and Tocchet provided the update after the session.

The 34-year-old Myers played 14:19 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, logging two blocked shots, two shots on goal and one hit. He has four goals and 23 points in 62 games so far this season, his fifth in Vancouver.

Mark Friedman, 28, took Myers' spot in the lineup at the team's skate Saturday.

Meanwhile, defenceman Carson Soucy was a full participant Saturday as he continues to recover from a broken knuckle that has sidelined him since Jan. 20. TSN's Farhan Lalji reports Soucy will accompany the Canucks on their three-game road trip and expects to play soon.

The 29-year-old has two goals and two assists in 21 games so far this season.

Here were the team's lines Saturday, according to Lalji:

Höglander-Pettersson-Suter

Mikheyev-Miller-Boeser

PDG-Lindholm-Garland

Aman-Blueger—Lafferty



Hughes-Hronek

Cole-Friedman

Zadorov-Juulsen