Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko left Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and will not return, the team announced.

Demko left the game in the opening period and was replaced by Kevin Lankinen. The Canucks did not say why Demko left the game. The 29-year-old stopped six shots before departing.

Demko came into Saturday's game with a .889 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average for a record of 6-6-3. He was named a Vezina Trophy finalist last season after posting a .918 save percentage and 2.45 GAA in 51 games.

He missed the first 26 games of the 2024-25 season with a knee injury. He also missed two games in January with a back injury.

Saturday's game will be Vancouver's final contest before the 4 Nations Face-off, which begins next week in Boston and Montreal. The Canucks will resume play Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hughes misses fourth straight game

Defenceman Quinn Hughes missed his fourth consecutive game Saturday night with a lower-body injury after being ruled out prior to puck drop.

Head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters before the game the team would decide in a matter of "hours" whether Hughes would play in the 4 Nations.

"The next hours, whether it's 24 hours or 12 hours, I mean, the dialogue's gotta ramp up," said Tocchet. "We gotta figure this out because the U.S. is going to have to name a [replacement] if he doesn't play. It's not like we got a few days. It's hours before the decision is going to be made."

He has 14 goals and 59 points in 47 games so far this season for the Canucks.