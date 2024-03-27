The Vancouver Canucks moved goaltender Thatcher Demko to long-term injured reserve retroactively on Wednesday, clearing a roster spot for forward Arshdeep Bains from the AHL.

Demko has been sidelined with a knee injury sustained March 9 against the Winnipeg Jets. He was ruled week-to-week with the injury and will now be forced to miss at least 10 games and a total 24 days from the retroactive date before he can return.

He has already missed six games, with Casey DeSmith going 3-2-1 as the team's starter over that stretch. Demko will be eligible to return on April 6, when the Canucks face the Los Angeles Kings.

The 28-year-old Demko has appeared in 49 games for Vancouver this season, going 34-13-2 with a .917 save percentage and 2.47 goals-against average.

A second-round pick (36th overall) by the Canucks at the 2014 NHL Draft, Demko has appeared in 217 career games with the franchise, posting a .912 save percentage and a 2.80 GAA.

The Canucks are two points back of the New York Rangers for first place in NHL standings.