Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander has been fined $2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for high-sticking Detroit Red Wings defenceman Jake Walman.

The Canucks beat the Red Wings 4-1 on Thursday night but Hoglander was not whistled for a penalty during the game.

Hoglander, 23, has 17 goals and seven assists in 53 games this season.

A second-round pick (40th overall) by Vancouver at the 2019 NHL Draft, Hoglander has skated in 194 career NHL games for the Canucks, scoring 43 goals with 78 points.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $2.2 million contract.