The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Dakota Joshua on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3, the team announced on Monday.

Joshua was forced out of Vancouver's game against the Nashville Predators on Friday with an apparent leg injury. General manager Patrik Allvin did not provide specifics on the injury or the timeframe for a return.

In a corresponding move, the Canucks recalled forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki from the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

The 20-year-old native of Tullinge, Sweden made his NHL debut for the Canucks earlier this season, scoring one goals in five games. Vancouver selected Lekkerimaki with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Joshua, who averaged 12:21 minutes of ice time per game this season, scored two goals and totaled four points in 24 games.

The 28-year-old joins a growing list of injured players for the Canucks, as forward Elias Pettersson and defenceman Quinn Hughes have missed time in the last week, as well as goaltender Thatcher Demko.

Vancouver returns to action on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens sitting fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 18-12-8.