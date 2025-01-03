The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Elias Pettersson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 23, and recalled goaltender Arturs Silovs on an emergency basis, GM Patrik Allvin announced on Friday.

Pettersson, 26, last played in Vancouver's 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 23. He departed from that game in the third period after scoring two goals.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported on Sunday that Pettersson was about a week away from a return from the undisclosed injury he suffered in the game against Buffalo.

"[Pettersson] and [defenceman Quinn Hughes] aren't in [tonight's lineup], but they're getting close," head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters on Friday. "[Pettersson's] been skating ... So we'll see how that goes."

Pettersson has 10 goals and 28 points in 34 games this season, his seventh with the Canucks since Vancouver selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The former Calder Trophy winner has been embroiled in drama with fellow Canucks star J.T. Miller, with reports circulating over tension between the two teammates.

Silovs' return to the Canucks comes following goaltender Thatcher Demko's injury in Thursday's game against the Sabres.

Silovs has a 4.11 goals-against average and .847 save percentage in seven starts this season.

Demko exited midway through the second period with back spasms and was replaced by backup Kevin Lankinen. Conor Garland had just scored to make the game 2-1 for Vancouver when Demko left for the locker room.

Including Thursday's start, the 29-year-old appeared in six games this season, going 2-1-3 with an .879 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average.

The Canucks play the Nashville Predators at home on Friday in their next contest.