The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Teddy Blueger to a two year contract with an AAV of $1.8 million.

“Teddy was a key addition to our team last year and we are really excited to have him back for a couple more seasons,” said general manager Patrik Allvin. “His versatility and experience really helped our group in both the regular season and playoffs. He is a strong leader and someone we will count on a lot more moving forward.”

The 29-year-old appeared in 68 games for the Canucks last season, scoring six goals and 28 points. His 24 assists were a career high.

The Riga, Latvia native has played 336 career games with the Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Pittsburgh Penguins, tallying 41 goals and 126 points.

Blueger was originally selected by the Penguins in the second round, 52nd overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.